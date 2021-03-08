FM affirms Sana’a responded to calls for just peace

YemenExtra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah met on Sunday, with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sana’a, Hassan Erlo.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in many fields.

At the meeting, Minister Sharaf praised Iran’s principled position since the beginning of the aggression, rejecting any military action and stressing that the only solution in Yemen is peaceful, not military.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that achieving peace in Yemen is not by compromising or evading promises, but by meeting the demands of the Yemeni people to preserve their sovereignty over all of their lands and the independence of their decision.

He stressed that Sanaa still has appropriate alternatives in dealing with hostile situations by any country or party, in addition to being fully prepared to respond to calls for settlement and peace, which are based on good neighborliness and non-interference in Yemen’s internal affairs.

In his turn, Erlo affirmed his country’s continued support for a peaceful political solution in Yemen, an end to the aggression and the lifting of the comprehensive blockade.