March 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 8, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the capital, Sanaa, the warplanes of the US-backed Saudi aggressors launched 5 raids on the Al-Nahda neighborhood, and two raids on the Atan area, leaving behind several injured civilians and destroyed many homes of civilians.

Al-Hodeidah: A Saudi raid targeted the Al-Arj area in the Bajil district, which violates the Sweden Agreement that calls for a ceasefire in the coastal province.