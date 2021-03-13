March 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, March 12, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressors launched 15 raids on the Serwah district and two raids on the Medghal district.

In Saada, the US-backed fighter jets launched two raids on the Al-Fer area in the Ketaf district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 156 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors during the past 24 hours.

A source from the Operations Room stated that among the breaches were 4 raids using drones on Al-Faza and the hovering of 11 espionage UAVs on 50th Street, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza.

The source stated that 38 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 103 violations using diverse weapons.