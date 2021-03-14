March 13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Amran, the warplanes of the aggressive Saudi coalition launched 7 raids on the Harf Sufyan district.

In Saada, the US-Saudi aggressors launched a raid on the Al-Zahir district and a raid on the al-Tala’a near Najran, as well as targeting with missile and artillery shelling separate areas in Razih, near the border.

In Marib, 4 Saudi raids were conducted on Serwah district.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 184 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors during the past 24 hours.

The source explained that the violations included 5 raids, by drones, which targeted 50th Street, Al-Faza and Al-Durayhimi.

Also, the breaches include the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Haiss, the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Mazhar and Al-Faza, and an infiltration attempt in Haiss.