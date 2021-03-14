Naval Blockade of ships humanitarian crisis in Yemen

YemenExtra

The seizure of ships led to a crisis of oil products, the effects of which were reflected in the lives of citizens, the economic, social and living conditions and food security in Yemen .

As well as, it left consequences, whose indicators will be seen in the widening poverty and unemployment rate, high prices, and difficulty in accessing basic services, as well as the increasing need for food security.

On the agricultural sector, two-thirds of the agricultural sector in Yemen was affected by the holding of oil derivative ships, in addition to the damage to agricultural crops and more than 1.2 million agricultural holders in several governorates.

Most governorates are living in catastrophic situations as a result of the oil derivatives crisis, fuel shortage and high prices.