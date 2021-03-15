Islah Refuses an Offer of a Prisoner Swap From Al-Murtada

YemenExtra

The head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, revealed that the representative of the Islah Party in Marib refused to conduct a prisoner exchange of wounded and sick prisoners from both sides, for it is an urgent humanitarian necessity.

“We have dozens of prisoners who are wounded and sick, and their health is deteriorating. There are also dozens of our prisoners in Marib that are wounded and sick, and their health is in no good condition,” Al-Murtada said on a tweet last Monday.

“We suggested to the other party in Marib, through a number of mediators, to conduct a prisoner swap in these cases from both sides as an urgent humanitarian necessity, but unfortunately the offer was rejected,” he explained.

Al-Murtada assured that this offer still stands and they are ready to implement it, which includes all the humanitarian cases from both sides, calling on the representative of (the Reform Party), the Islah, in Marib to reconsider this offer.