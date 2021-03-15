Army drones carry out attack on military targets in Saudi territories

YemenExtra

The army drones carried out an offensive operation on military targets in the Saudi territories, the army’s spokesman said on Monday.

The air force launched an attack on military targets at Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with 3 drones of Qasef-2k type, Yahya Saree said.

He added that the 3 Qasef-2k drones targeted accurately military sites in the regions of Abha and Khamis Mushait.

Saree said the strike comes as a response to the escalation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its continuing siege on Yemen.

The operation comes a week after the Yemeni armed forces carried out the sixth deterrent balance operation, in which ballistic missiles and drones targeted the Saudi territories.