The HA Council Reveals the Number of Displaced Civilians Due to the Saudi Aggression

The Supreme Council For The Management And Coordination Of Humanitarian Affairs revealed that the number of displaced persons has risen to four million, 495 thousand and 558 (Internally Displaced People) IDPs until the end of February 2021.

The council stated in a report that the number of displaced families reached 670,343 families in 15 Yemeni governorates, amid the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, which are the worst in the world, in light of the continued detention of oil ships.

The report indicated that the number of displaced persons in Hajjah governorate reached 791,147 thousand IDPs. In Hodeidah governorate, it reached 804,461 thousand displaced persons, while in the Yemeni capital (Sana’a), the number of displaced persons reached 582,855 thousand.

In Amran governorate, the number of displaced persons reached 285,999 IDPs, in Al Dhale` governorate: 47,271 displaced persons, while the number of displaced persons in Marib Governorate reached 49,291.

The report stated that the number of displaced persons in Al-Bayda governorate amounted to114,226, while in Rima governorate was 62,29 displaced persons.

According to the report, the number of displaced persons in Dhamar governorate reached 268,674, and in Al-Jawf governorate: 154,119 displaced persons.

The report indicated that the number of displaced persons in Ibb governorate is 226,65, while the number of displaced persons in the al-Mahweet governorate has reached 54,894 individuals.

In Sana’a Governorate, the number of displaced persons reached 208,705 IDPs, while in Saada governorate, the number of displaced persons reached 504,018 thousand displaced persons. In Taiz: 342,804 displaced persons.