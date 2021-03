YemenExtra

The armed forces of Yemen, on Tuesday, targeted a Saudi airbase, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Fores announced.

The air force launched a drone attack, using a Qasef-2k drone, on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Yahya Saree stated.

The drone hit its target precisely, Saree noted, adding that these attacks come as a legitimate response to the Saudi-led aggression and its continuing siege on Yemen.