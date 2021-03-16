March 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 15, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, 14 airstrikes were carried out by the Saudi-led air force against Serwah district. In addition, three raids targeted the district of Medghal.

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted Al-Dhahir district, and another targeted Al-Rabou’a in Asir Saudi province.

In Hodeidah coastal Yemen province, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said that they have monitored 109 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were 5 raids by Saudi combat drones that targeted Kilo-16, Al-Faza and Al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, the violations also included the hovering of 12 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya and Kilo-16, an infiltration attempt in the Haiss area and the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street, Al-Mazhar, and Al-Jabaliya.

The source pointed out that 21 violations were conducted by missile and artillery bombardment, and 65 violations with the use of diverse weapons.