Abdulsalam: the US knows exactly what needs to be done in order to stop the war

The head of Yemen’s national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has on Monday said that the United States of America (USA) does not want peace in Yemen.

“America is aware of what can achieve peace in Yemen, but it does not want that. Its misleading and illogical statements are proof this,” Abdulsalam explained in a tweet on his account on Twitter.

“Our position is defensive, and the US must first oblige the aggressors against Yemen to stop the aggression and lift the siege before any political efforts can succeed,” he added,

Abdulsalam affirmed that it is not right for the US to raise the slogan of human rights and express its concern for the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a result of the aggression and blockade, but then subject a solution to military and political bargaining.