A Woman Killed, Son Injured, After a Saudi UAV Strike

YemenExtra

A woman was killed and her son was injured after a shell fired by a UAV belonging to the Saudi-UAE aggressors targeted them in Hodeidah province.

The shell was fired by a drone in front of Al-Hajjaji’s house near Al-Quds Mosque in Al-Haook district, which led to the death of a mother and the injury of her son, an official source reported to YemenExtra.

The reporter explained that the woman was Salma Ali Nahsh, 35 years old, and the wounded infant is Majed Naji Ahmed Abdullah.

In addition, the artillery of the mercenaries bombarded with 8 Katyusha rockets and a number of artillery shells at Al-Dhabyani neighborhood, Al-Halqa market, and Al-Shuhada neighborhoods, causing the destruction of citizens’ homes.

Yesterday evening, the Yemeni army along with the popular committees thwarted an infiltration attempt conducted by the mercenaries of the Saudi-UAE aggressors, east of Haiss.