The US Targeting of Yemen’s Military: The Moral Guidance Department Reveals
YemenExtra
The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that important documents on US military bases in Yemen will be unveiled today, Tuesday.
“The Department of Moral Guidance in the Armed Forces today reveals its first report on the American targeting of the Yemeni armed forces and reveals important documents about the American military bases in Yemen,” Brigadier General Saree stated on Twitter