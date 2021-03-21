Gas Company: Detention of gas ships increases suffering of Yemenis

YemenExtra

The Yemen Gas Company confirmed that the US-backed Saudi aggression is still holding oil and gas derivatives ships despite being granted entry permits.

The company said in a statement received by Saba that the detained ships were loaded with 22,266 tons of domestic gas.

The statement described the arbitrary practices of the Coalition of Aggression as maritime piracy on oil and gas derivatives vessels, Compounding Yemenis suffering.

The statement called on the international community and the United Nations to do its humanitarian duty to stop the aggression and launch oil and gas derivatives ships.