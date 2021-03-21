March 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 20, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted Ketaf district.

In Marib, a number of 26 airstrikes were carried out on the districts of Medghal and Serwah.

In Hajjah, the Saudi jets launched two raids on the Al-Mazrak area in Haradh district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 206 breaches committed by the Saudi-USE forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the hovering of 5 warplanes over the city’s airspace, Kilo-16, and 19 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita. Also, 9 violations were committed by the launching of raids using drones on Al Faza and Kilo-16 areas.

Moreover, 56 violations were conducted with the use of rockets and artillery shells and 114 violations were carried out using diverse weapons.