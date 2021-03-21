Aggression warplanes launch series of raids on capital Sana’a

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Saturday morning launched a series of raids on the capital Sana’a.

The aggression fighter jets waged three raids on al-Hafa area and two raids on Sana’a International Airport and one raid on Al-Nahda neighborhood, which caused damage to public and private property, a security official explained.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes launched 2 raids on Jarban area in Sinhan district of Sana’a province.

The official strongly condemned the aggression coalition’s targeting of residential neighborhoods in the capital, Sana’a.