YemenExtra

Today, the US-backed Saudi-UAE aggressors launched a raid on Hodeidah Governorate.

A security source indicated that the warplanes of the aggressors launched a raid on the port of Salif, in a blatant violation of the Sweden agreement.

The aggression forces committed 206 violations against the Sweden agreement in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, in a dangerous escalation that threatens its collapse.