Press Conference at Hodeidah Port Reveals the Damage Caused by the US-Saudi Siege on Oil Tankers

The Governor of Hodeidah, Mohammed Ayyash Qahim, confirmed that the US-backed Saudi-led coalition and their mercenaries continue to detain oil ships and prevent their entry to the port of Hodeidah, which has exacerbated the suffering of the Yemeni people.

In a press conference held by the local authority in the governorate, in coordination with the Yemeni Petroleum Company in the port of Hodeidah this afternoon, Qahim indicated that this criminal act is not surprising for a coalition that has practiced brutal aggression and unjust siege on the Yemeni people since March 26, 2015.

He explained that the detention of oil vessels is inconsistent with the ethics of war, and represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and the Stockholm Agreement of Hodeidah ceasefire that explicitly stipulates the unimpeded entry of ships and goods into the port of Hodeidah.

He pointed out that the propaganda that is spreading about the entry of fuel ships into the port of Hodeidah is not true at all.

He held the United Nations responsible for neglecting and being prejudice, about the crimes and massacres committed by the aggressive coalition against the people of Yemen.

He also stressed that the UN envoy, the United Nations and the international community must unveil such fallacies that condemn the victim and not the criminals.

He pointed out that if the siege on oil continues, the suffering of the Yemeni people will double and result in the stop of electricity and water services, in addition to sanitation and other vital service facilities such as factories, hospitals, dialysis centers.

The governor also held the international community the humanitarian responsibility of the continuing suffering of the Yemeni people, as a result of not allowing the entry of fuel and the continued blockade of sea, land, and airports to prevent the biggest humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

The Acting Governor called on the United Nations to play a humanitarian role and a clear position regarding the siege imposed on oil tankers.

While the CEO of the Yemeni Red Sea Ports Corporation, Captain Mohammed Abu-Bakr Ishaq, explained that since the beginning of the year 2021, no oil tanker has entered the port of Hodeidah.

He pointed out that all the oil ships listed in the ship traffic activity statistic issued by the Concerned Department of Hodeidah Port under the name “Expected Arrival” were not allowed to enter by the warships of the US-Saudi aggressors, despite their obtaining of UN permits, after being subjected to the verification and inspection mechanism and meeting all the conditions.

The statistic shows a number of 14 oil ships, nine of which were expected to arrive in the year 2020, and four ships from January and February from this year, in addition to a ship, loaded with diesel, that got seized this month.

Mr. Mohammed stressed that all of the aforementioned ships did not arrive at the port, saying that this is a blatant violation of internationally recognized laws and regulations.

He noted that the handling of this statistic by one of the international channels was not accurate, dishonorable, and contrary to what was stated in it.

He pointed out that the sites of ships and their whereabouts can be tracked through modern technologies and programs.

He called on all kinds of media outlets to show accuracy, adherence to objectivity and professionalism in reporting news, and end any exaggerations and fabrications that offend the media profession and its noble message and credibility in front of domestic and foreign public opinion.

The CEO of the Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation stressed that ships must enter Hodeidah port without obstacles or conditions, and that the international community should call for this, since their continued detention constitutes a war crime, and falls within the concept of collective punishment that affects all Yemeni people without exception.

Captain Isaac reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to international laws and conventions through the International Maritime Organization “IMO” of the United Nations Organization, out of the responsibility entrusted to it.

He also pointed out that the Corporation is ready to receive all commercial, humanitarian ships and oil tankers in accordance with the regulations and procedures followed by all international ports, as well as providing the necessary facilities for all ships without exception.

The spokesman of the Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC), Essam Al-Mutawakel, denied what the US-Saudi media propagated about the entry of oil tankers into Hodeidah port.

He pointed out that the port of Hodeidah is devoid of any oil ships, despite the fact that the detained ships by the US-Saudi aggressors have obtained entry permits from the United Nations Verification and Inspection Committee (UNIFEM).

Al-Mutawakel confirmed that the aggression is still holding 14 ships off the port of Jizan unjustly and has nothing to do with the military or political side, pointing out that the oil pier for receiving oil ships in the port is empty from any ship since the beginning of this year.

The spokesperson of the oil company warned of a humanitarian catastrophe threatening the Yemeni people in the event that the service sectors stop, especially

the health sector and food security sources, not to mention incurring fines that would double the deterioration of the economic situation, holding the United Nations fully responsible for what the situation will lead to in the coming days.

The spokesman expressed hope that the United Nations would return to its charter and for what it was founded for and not to comply with the pressures of the aggressors, led by the US, who are merely concerned with inspecting ships and granting them permits, then leaving them to face detention by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition.