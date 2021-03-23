March 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, March 22, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the capital, Sanaa, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressors launched a raid on Sanaa International Airport.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi warplanes carried out 17 raids on the Serwah district and 3 raids on the Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf, a number of 3 Saudi raids targeted the Khub Al-sha’af district.

In Hajjah, a raid by the Saudi jets targeted the Bani Hassan area in the Abs district.

In Saada, the Saudi army carried out missile and artillery attacks against a number of regions within Razih district, near the border.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room reported that the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries had committed 146 violations on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours.

The source indicated that among the violations that breach the ceasefire agreement was the hovering of warplanes and espionage drones over separate areas in Hodeidah, in addition to 15 violations by artillery shelling 108 violations using diverse weapons.