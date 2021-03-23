Sana’a airport still subjected to aggression raids amid false initiative: official

YemenExtra

Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority Raed Jabal said on Tuesday that Sana’a International Airport is still being subjected to brutal raids by the Saudi aggressive warplanes even after the Saudi ceasefire initiative.

” As the US-Saudi aggressive coalition announces the launch of its unlogical initiative, among which is the opening of Sana’a airport and stopping the raids, it continues to launch raids on the airport with the aim of paralyzing its operations,” Jabal added.

He pointed out the so-called initiative announced by the Saudi aggressors is nothing but an attempt to mislead public opinion before the international community.