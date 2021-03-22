Abdulsalam Emphasizes on Ending the Aggression, Siege on Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, stressed the need for the Saudi-led aggressive coalition to stop their aggression against Yemen and lift the siege in a comprehensive manner, and stop using the humanitarian aspect to blackmail politically and militarily.

“At the threshold of the seventh year, we remind aggressive countries that they must comprehensively end their aggression and lift the siege completely,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.

” It is necessary to separate what is a humanitarian right, such as reopening Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah, so that is not subjected to political and military blackmail,” he stressed.