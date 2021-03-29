80,000 Died as a Result of the Closure of Sanaa International Airport: Ministry of Transportation

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Transportation said that 80 thousand deaths occurred as a result of the closure of the Sanaa International Airport by the US-Saudi aggressors.

In a press conference held today in Sana’a, the Ministry stated that more than 450,000 patients are in urgent need to travel abroad to receive medical care and treatment, and the blockade exacerbates their suffering.

The ministry pointed out that the Saudi aggressors have also deliberately targeted and destroyed 1083 trucks and fuel trucks, 4490 roads and bridges, and 7229 Various means of transportation.

The Ministry of Transport indicated that the blockade resulted in the absence of 120 types of medicines and solutions that were coming through the airports, pointing out that the statistics confirm that one in 10 patients dies as they are trying to travel by land from Sana’a to either Aden or Seiyun, in an attempt to reach the operating airports in Saudi occupied regions southern Yemen.

The ministry indicated that the total estimated losses and damages to the maritime, air and land sectors amounted to more than $7 billion, in addition to the civil aviation and meteorology sector with losses estimated to be more than $5 billion.

In addition, the ministry pointed out that the maritime sector was the most targeted and resulted in the worst suffering of Yemenis.

The Saudi-led aggressive coalition targeted Yemen’s ports and caused the disruption of 80% of its activities, as the losses of the maritime sector from US-Saudi airstrikes on maritime infrastructure and port equipment amounted to more than $ 2 billion.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed that the losses of the General Authority for Regulating Land Transport Affairs amounted to more than $ 208 million.