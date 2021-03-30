Head Of The National Delegation “There Is No Place For Half-Solutions Regarding The Humanitarian Situation”

On, Monday, the head of the national delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, stressed that there is no place for incomplete solutions regarding the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

In his tweet on Twitter, Mohammed Abdulsalam said, “There is no place for half-solutions regarding the humanitarian situation, which we affirm our firm position of not subjecting it to any barter at all.”

He added that the reluctance to separate the humanitarian file from other files is an indication of the lack of seriousness in reaching a comprehensive and just peaceful solution.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia presented an initiative stipulating the opening of Sanaa International Airport and the port of Hodeidah in exchange for concessions in the political and military files, which was rejected by the national delegation altogether.