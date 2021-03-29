Marib governor warns aggression forces against using IDPs as human shields

YemenExtra

Marib governor, Ali Mohammed Tuaiman, warned on Sunday the mercenaries of the aggressors of using displaced people (IDPs) as human shields on the outskirts of the city of Marib.

The aggression forces refused to allow the displaced to move to safer areas and away from confrontations, in a desperate attempt to trade their suffering and use them as a humanitarian pressure sheet to stop the progress of the army and popular committees said Tuaiman in a statement to Saba.

He pointed out that since the beginning of their military operations, the armed forces have been careful to spare civilians, including displaced persons, the scourge of war and targeting, despite the fact that the forces of aggression have developed artillery hangars next to some IDPs’ camps and have exploited their suffering for political purposes.

Governor Tuaiman confirmed that the local authority has submitted several initiatives to move the camps of displaced persons located near the areas of engagement to the liberated areas and ensure that they are protected or transferred to areas far from the clashes.

He revealed that there are Saudi directives in the mercenary leadership to prevent the transfer of IDPs from camps located in the western and northern outskirts of the province.