March 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-led air force, backed by the US, launched 28 raids on the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, two raids were carried out by the Saudi aggressors in the Al-Lahia and Al-Duraihimi areas.

Also in Hodeidah, the violations against the Sweden ceasefire agreement continued.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room reported 118 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza, the launching of two raids on Al-Laheh and Al-Durayhimi, the dropping of 8 missiles, using drones, on Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza and Kilo 16; in addition to 11 Violation by artillery shelling and 80 violations using diverse weapons.