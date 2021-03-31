Abdulsalam holds the mercenaries fully responsible for using IDP camps to protect theirs’s

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, held the mercenaries of aggression in Marib fully responsible for setting up camps for the displaced to protect their camps and, describing it as a “criminal behavior”.

Abdulalam said that the mercenaries fighting for the Saudi-UAE aggressors, along with al-Qaeda and ISIS, in Marib are barricaded in IDP camps, which are in the forefront to protect the mercenaries military camps as their sites continue to collapse.