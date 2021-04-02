April 1: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 100 violations committed by the aggressors, including the creation of combat fortifications in Kilo 16 and Al-Jabaliya, launching 6 raids by drones on Kilo-16, Al-Jabaliya, and Haiss, the hovering of 13 espionage UAVs in the airspace of Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Tuhayta, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya; in addition to 13 violations by artillery bombardment with a number of 132 shells and 66 other violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi jets targeted, with 4 raids, the districts of Serwah and Medghal.

In Al-Jawf, it launched a raid on the Al-Khanjar area in the Khub Al-Sha`af region.

In Saada, a US-Saudi raid targeted Shada district

In Hajjah, the Saudi warplanes carried out a raid on the Bani Hassan area, Abs district.