Yemen Launches a New Attack on King Khalid Airbase

The spokesman of the Yemeni army, Brigadier Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni air force, on Thursday, carried out an offensive operation using drones against King Khaled airbase located in Khamis Mushait, the Saudi kingdom.

Saree stated that a number of two drones, type “Qasef-2K” targeted the airbase, adding the two drones hit the targets accurately.

He stressed that these kinds of operations against the Saudi kingdom come in response to the aggression’s escalation and its continuous siege.