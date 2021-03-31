Abdulsalam warns the coalition of bartering the humanitarian crisis

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, warned the Saudi aggressive coalition of using the humanitarian file to its advantage, reiterating his assertion that human rights do not accept bargaining.

“They are bargaining with us over the livelihood, the pill and the freedom of movement, Abdulsalam said on Twitter this Tuesday.

“These are human rights that do not accept compromise, and it is the right of our Yemeni people to enjoy their human rights as all peoples.

Earlier today, the head of the national delegation indicated that “the aggressive coalition prevented ships loaded with fuel, food and medical materials, which have got their permits from the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) to enter the Hodeidah port, which is an arbitrary measure that violates international law and a violation of the legitimate right of the Yemeni people.”