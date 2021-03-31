Tawoos meets head ICRC mission

YemenExtra

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation Abdulmohsen Tawoos met here on Tuesday with the head of the ICRC delegation to Yemen, Katharina Ritz, the committee’s activities in Yemen.

The meeting touched on the interventions of the Humanitarian and Medical Committee in light of the requirements of the necessary needs matrix for a number of priority provinces, as well as in terms of providing emergency needs to deal with the conditions of prisoners, prisons and corrections.

At the meeting, Tawoos praised the humanitarian efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross ( ICRC).

He stressed the need to coordinate with the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs to ensure the functioning and facilitate the mission’s tasks in carrying out its various activities.

For her part, the head of the mission confirmed the ICRC’s keenness to provide services and to face emergency situations with all available efforts in coordination and joint action.