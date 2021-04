YemenExtra

Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, sent on Tuesday a letter to IPU President, Duarte Pacheco, on the first report of the national team concerned with communication with the distinguished international and regional expert of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Yemen.

The report included the most prominent crimes and violations committed by the US-Saudi- aggression coalition in Yemen from March 26, 2015, to June 30, 2020.