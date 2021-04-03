Six Years of losses services sector in Yemen: Report

YemenExtra

by: Mona Zaid

Yemen has become an unbearable hell for children as a result of the war waged by the Saudi coalition on Yemen six years ago.

During these years, tens of thousands of civilians were killed and wounded, and the war caused the migration and displacement of thousands of families.

Children are still killed and maimed in the war waged by the Saudi coalition on Yemen.

Losses of the electricity sector:

The losses of the Yemeni electricity sector over six years of the Saudi-led coalition aggression on Yemen have amounted to 10,600,000,000 dollars.

According to a report issued by the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, the direct losses of the electricity sector due to the war and the blockade reached four billion dollars, while the indirect losses were estimated at 2,300,000,000 dollars due to the stoppage.

The report indicated that the losses of the generation sector in the Electricity Corporation amounted to 31,541,000 dollars.

The initial losses in the transport sector and transforming stations as a result of the aggression amounted to 61,757,000 dollars.

In the distribution sector, the report indicated that the primary losses amounted to 295,023,000 dollars, while the losses of the secondary cities sector in the ministry and the electricity corporation amounted to 30,351,000 dollars.

The foreign-funded projects sector (generation, transmission and distribution) has suffered initial damages estimated at 308,978,000 dollars, while the losses resulting from the targeting of the buildings and facilities sector and the rest of the electricity sector areas were estimated at $ 600 million.

The estimated initial direct and indirect losses at the General Authority for Rural Electricity during the six years of the aggression amounted to 1,600,000,000 dollars.

The report referred also to the massacre committed by the coalition warplanes, on Friday, July 24, 2015, through targeting the housing unit of the workers and employees of the Mocha Steam Power Station in Taiz province with direct airstrikes that destroyed more than 200 housing units.

The report affirmed that the systematic and deliberate targeting of the infrastructure, installations and institutions of the electricity sector has doubled the suffering of more than 25,000 employees, whose salaries have been suspended since October 2016.

Losses of telecommunications sector:

The telecommunications sector in Sana’a suffered material losses as a result of the U.S.-Saudi aggression amounting to 2.322 million riyals.

The Office of Telecommunications confirmed in a statement received by Saba that the aircraft of aggression completely destroyed 19 buildings, networks and strengthening stations in various directorates.

The office explained that direct targeting by the coalition for the telecommunications sector caused the burning and failure of dozens of ground cables.

The Office considered the targeting and destruction of communications services a crime and violation of international norms and laws.

$ 45 Bln losses in oil, gas sectors:

Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmed Dares has confirmed the losses in the oil, gas and minerals sectors due to the US-Saudi aggression and blockade exceeded $ 45.5 billion.

In a press conference, the Minister said the Petroleum Exploration and Production Authority and Yemen liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Company are among the oil installations that suffered major damage and economic losses due to the aggression over a period of six years.

He pointed out the losses also included a number of facilities, including the oil and gas companies and their subsidiaries, the Oil and Mineral Investments Company, the Oil Refineries Company (Marib Refineries), the Geological Survey and Mineral Resources Authority, the Seismic Monitoring Center, the Petroleum Training Center, and the Ministry’s building in the capital.

The Minister clarified the aggression controlled the oil sector deprived the state of 75 percent of the resources that used to supply the public treasury with hard currencies.

He stated the total value of Yemeni crude oil stolen by the aggression coalition from 2018 – 2020 reached over $ 5.6 billion, which went to the National Bank in Saudi Arabia. “This money would be enough to cover the salaries of state employers.”

He stressed the plunder of Yemen’s oil and gas resources by the aggression’s coalition countries is still underway at the moment, in addition, it refuses to allow oil ships to enter Hodeida port, aiming to double the suffering of Yemeni people.

Dares pointed out the Yemeni people incur heavy daily losses and financial penalties due to the continuous detention of fuel ships which is estimated at about $ 22,000 per day, with a total of $ 29 million until March 20.

“The ships that were released by the aggression since the beginning of the year 2021 are only four ships, three of which are for the private sector.”

He indicated these ships do not cover the increasing need of oil to cover the service and vital sectors to ensure the continued provision of necessary services to citizens since the monthly need of oil derivatives in the free provinces amounts to 129,000 tons of diesel and 114,000 tons of gasoline.

The Oil minister said the US-Saudi aggression coalition released in 2020 only 45 percent of the actual need of oil derivatives for the areas under the authority of the Supreme Political Council.

He stated the aggression blockade of the port of Hodeida caused a hike in transportation costs, in addition to the raise of a thousand riyal made by the mercenaries to the price of each gas cylinder, which is an additional cost that a citizen bears.

According to the Ministry, the aggression’s detention period of oil derivative ships exceeded 1500 days, with total fines exceeding $ 29 million. The Minister renewed the calls to the United Nations and the international community to put pressure on the aggression countries to release them to provide fuel for the vital and service sectors.

Transport sectors incur $7 bln in losses:

The Ministry of Transport said the total direct and indirect losses of the sea, air, and land transport sectors during the six years of the Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen amounted to more than seven billion dollar.

During a press conference in Sana’a, on the occasion of the passage of six years of the steadfastness against the Saudi-led coalition aggression, the Ministry confirmed that the civil aviation and meteorology sector had been subjected to unprecedented targeting in the region by the coalition, and its losses amounted to more than five billion dollars.

The deaths resulting from the closure of Sana’a International Airport were estimated at 80,000 deaths, while more than 450,000 patients urgently need to travel abroad to receive medical care and treatment, and the blockade exacerbates their suffering, according to the ministry.

The Ministry of Transport stated that the blockade had resulted in the absence of 120 types of medicines and medical solutions that were coming through the airports.

The statistics indicate that one out of every 10 patients dies on the road between Sana’a and Aden provinces or Sana’a and Sayoun city in Hadramout province, from those who have to travel by land to those airports.

The losses of the sea transport sector due to the direct targeting of the infrastructure of Yemen’s ports, including cranes and bridge cranes, amounted to more than two billion dollars, while the ports were disrupted by 80 percent of their activities as a result of the coalition bombing, according to the ministry.

The ministry pointed out that the coalition deliberately targeted and destroyed 1,083 trucks and fuel tankers, 4,490 roads and bridges, and 7,229 various means of transport, referring that the losses of the Public Authority for Regulating Land Transport Affairs exceeded 208 million dollars.

Saba