Parliament revokes membership of 44 MPs for standing by aggression coalition
YemenExtra
The Parliament, in its session Saturday headed by the Parliament Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, voted by the majority for the removal of membership from 44 of its members who had stood by the Saudi-led aggression coalition.
The procedure comes under Article 194 of the Parliament’s internal regulations and based on its constitutional and legal duties and its national duties as the representative of the Yemeni people.