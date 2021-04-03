April 2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, April 2, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, a citizen was killed while 7 others were wounded after they were targeted by two airstrikes launched by the US-Saudi warplanes in the Faj Naqaa area in the Rahba district.

In addition, the aggression forces launched 7 raids on the Serwah district and 5 strikes on the districts of Majzar and Medghal.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression forces launched 7 raids on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the Saudi aggressors had committed 104 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The source pointed out that among the violations were 7 violations by dropping bombs on Al-Faza using UAVs.

Also, the violations include the hovering of drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Tuhayat, Al-Faza and Al-Durayhimi.

Moreover, 13 violations were carried out with artillery shelling, and 80 violations using diverse weapons.