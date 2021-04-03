Over 1,400 crimes in occupied southern provinces during 3 months

YemenExtra

The report said that more than 1,448 crimes were committed in the occupied southern provinces during the first quarter of this year.

The Report confirmed in a statement received by Saba that the Crimes range from assassinations, armed clashes, kidnappings, arrests, travel bans, and raids on homes and shops.

According to the report, the main causes of insecurity and high crime rates in the occupied governorates are the total lack of security.