Minister of Defense Threatens of Launching the “Great Pain” Strategy

YemenExtra

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atefi, stressed during an interview with the Al-Masirah Arabic channel, Friday, that that there is no comparison between the capabilities of Yemen 6 years ago and what it has reached until today.

“The leader of the revolution put forward the “strategic options” from the first day and expected the end of the confrontation with a victory that the dependents on Allah deserve,” Atefi said.

The Major General explained that despite the sudden Saudi strikes suffered by Yemen’s Armed Forces, the leadership still managed to absorb the shock first, then planned to reduce losses.

within the first years of the Saudi aggression, M.G. Al-Atefi said several important stages were accomplished, such as rebuilding the armed forces, and great achievements were made in conjunction with the achievements in frontlines.

“The trend towards the production of light and medium weapons was accelerated at the beginning of the aggression, and this matter constituted an impetus for the production of strategic deterrence weapons,” he added.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that ballistic and winged missiles, in addition to drones, air defense systems and marine systems were factors that constituted a shift from the defensive point to the offensive.

“Today, we possess the initiative, threaten and implement our threats, and we have the time, the ability and the capabilities to direct our strikes to places the enemy does not expect,” he noted.

He pointed out that the Saudi-led aggressive coalition is going through the worst conditions and are looking for a way out of the Yemeni quagmire.

He explained that Yemen’s defense capabilities were subjected to conspiracy and destruction at various stages by the Americans and Saudis, starting with the destruction of the air defense systems during the era of the former regime.

“In the year 2013, we were called to a session with the military institution restructuring committee, and the committee was American-Jordanian and they were insistent on discussing the Missile Brigades that I was in command of,” Al-Atefi said, noting that the American-Jordanian Restructuring Committee discussed with the commander of the former Republican Guard Brigades, Major General Ali Al-Jaifi, the details about the capabilities and number of arms the Brigades own.

“We held a second meeting in August 2013 with the American-Jordanian Structuring Committee, and at that time, they focused on the issue of missiles and their readiness,” Al-Atefi Defense Minister pointed out.

“After the revolution of September 21, we returned the missile systems to their readiness, developed them and manufactured new missiles, some of which have been revealed while there are other missiles that will be announced about in the right time,” he added.

He praised and appreciated the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, who gave the military establishment and its leaders all the attention until it reached its current state.

The Minister of Defense clarified that the forces of aggression committed the most heinous crimes against Yemen, and thus, Yemen needed to respond to this barbarism and will continue to discipline them, and the database of Saudi targets is full.

“We have the information and coordinates that provide us with an opportunity to shake the entity of the aggressors, and to anger Riyadh, Washington, London, Paris and Tel Aviv, as long as they continue their aggression, they will only find a reciprocal response,” the defense minister assured.

He pointed out that the aggressors are reeling, but they do not want to declare their defeat.

“The options of the aggressors are starting to narrow and our options are expanding, and we have a strategy called” great pain “and we are ready to implement it as soon as the instructions are issued by the leadership.”

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Defense said, “The martyr President Saleh al-Sammad was a role model for us, and when I accompanied him on his visits to the fronts, I saw his intimacy with the Mujahadeen.”

He concluded his meeting with a message in which he said, “My message to all is to work for Yemen and to depend on Allah and not to fear anybody else.”