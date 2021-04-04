April 3: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-Saudi warplanes carried out 12 raids on the districts of Medghal and Serwah.

In Al-Jawf, 3 Saudi raids were conducted on the Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district, and two raids on the Burat district.

In Al-Hodeidah, a Saudi fighter jet carried out an airstrike on Al-Salif, which violates the Sweden agreement.

In Saada, it launched a raid on the Malahit market in Al-Zahir District.