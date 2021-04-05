Saudi Fresh Crime Results in the Killing of 2 Civilians and Injuring 11

YemenExtra

A Saudi rocket and artillery shelling took place last Sunday in Munabeh district, near the border, in Saada province, which resulted in the killing of two citizens and injuring 11 others, a security official said.

It is worth noting that the source yesterday reported that the Saudi aggressor’s artillery attack in Munabh, Saada, left behind a woman and a man killed, in addition to 6 other citizens wounded.

The areas bordering Saudi Arabia have been witnessing an almost daily attack by the Saudi border guards using artillery shells and missiles, since the beginning of the Saudi aggression on Yemen on 2015.