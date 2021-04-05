April 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Saada: The US-backed Saudi-led air force launched 3 raids on Wadi Abu Jbara in the Qataf district. It also conducted an airstrike against the Hasama market in the Al-Zahir district.

Marib: A number of 5 Saudi raids waged on citizens’ farms in the Rahaba district, and two raids on the Medghal area.

Hajjah: The US-Saudi aggressors launched 4 raids on Haradh district.

Al-Bayda: The Saudi aggressive coalition launched a raid on the Nati` district.

Al-Hodeidah: a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room reported that the aggressive Saudi-UAE mercenaries and their mercenaries had committed 194 breaches on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours.

The source clarified that among the violations were the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, and the dropping of 3 shells off drones on Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayat, in addition, rocket-artillery shelling (56 violations), and the use of diverse weapons (109 violations).