Terrorists in Syria transferred to Yemen to aid Saudi-led forces in Ma’rib: Report

Takfiri terrorists in Syria are being transferred to Yemen to join the ranks of Saudi forces and mercenaries fighting Yemeni forces in the strategic central province of Ma’rib, Lebanon’s al-Akbar newspaper reports.

Citing Yemeni intelligence sources, the paper said al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) militants are waiting for terrorists from Syria to arrive in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan.

The report said the Saudi command center in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden has even instructed the al-Qaeda warlord in Abyan to secure the entry points for terrorists arriving from Syria and other countries.

Security and intelligence sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said AQAP terrorists have been tasked with transporting the incoming militants and their weapons to Ma’rib.

