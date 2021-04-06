Criminal Court upholds execution of convicted of assassinating President al-Sammad

YemenExtra

A criminal court in Hodeida province has upheld a preliminary sentence to execute imprisoned convicts of the US-Saudi aggression cell’ members involving in the assassination of President Saleh al-Sammad and his companions in Hodeida city on April 19, 2018.

In the session presided over by Judge Abdul Hafedh al-Mahbashi, the trial court pronounced the judgment regarding an appeal submitted by the detained defense attorney in connection with the case.

The court also upheld the primary judgment convicting the defendants of what was attributed to them in the indictment, punishing them with death, punishment, retribution, and confiscation of all their property.

It also supported the obligating the appellant convicts to pay Y.R 3 million litigation fees to the blood guardians in the appeals stage.