April 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Monday, April 5, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Taiz, a woman died of wounds sustained as a result of the crime committed two weeks ago in the Al-Amour area in Haifan district by the Saudi mercenaries.

Moreover, 5 citizens, including a woman and two children, were injured after Saudi mercenaries’ artillery shelling targeted the Al-Jumla neighborhood in the Salh district.

In Saada, two civilians were killed and 11 others wounded in a Saudi artillery attack. In addition, a Saudi raid targeted Shada district.

In Al-Hodeidah, a citizen’s car in the Al-Rabsa neighborhood of Al-Haook district was burned due to the mercenaries’ targeting of residential neighborhoods using mortars and artilleries.

In Marib, the aggression forces launched 3 raids on the Serwah district and a raid on the Al-Jouba district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that a number of 171 violations by the Saudi-UAE aggressor and their mercenaries were committed in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The source indicated that the violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and the dropping of bombs using drones (4 violations) at Al-Faza and Al-Tuhayta.

The source added that the violations included the hovering of 15 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Tuhayat, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya, the launching of missile and artillery shells (27 violations), and using diverse weapons (124 violations).