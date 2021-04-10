Arabs Coalition Violates Ceasefire Agreement 219 Times In Hodeida

The Arabs coalition forces committed on Friday 219 violations of the UN-mediated ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province.

Among the violations of the aggression forces were creating combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, and nearly 9 spy planes flew over the areas of Kilo 16, 50th Street, and al-Tuhaita, said an official in the operation room to monitor the aggression’s violations.

The official added that the aggression forces carried out 37 artillery attacks and fired 172 live bullets on various areas of the province.