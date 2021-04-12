April 11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Al-Jawf: 3 raids launched by the US-supported Saudi warplanes on the Al-Marazeeq area in Khub Al-Sha’af district.

Marib: 14 Saudi raids were conducted on Serwah district, two raids on Medghal, and a raid on the Rahba district.

Al-Bayda: The Saudi-led aggressive warplanes launched 4 airstrikes on the Sawadiyah district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room reported that there 177 breaches were recorded, which were carried out by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations was the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi and the dropping of two bombs, using drones, in Kilo-16 area.