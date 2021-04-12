Yemen targets Aramco refineries and other vital sites in the depth of the Saudi kingdom

YemenExtra

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Monday the implementation of the operation of “30th of Shaaban” in Saudi Arabia, in response to its military escalation and its comprehensive siege on the Yemeni people.

The armed forces said in a statement issued today that operation of 30 of Shaaban was carried out with 17 drone aircraft and a ballistic missile.

Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jabeel were targeted with 10 Samad 3 drones and sensitive military positions in Khamis Mushit and Jizan areas with 5 Qasef-2K drones and 2 Badr1 ballistic missiles, armed forces said.

According to the armed forces statement, the operation lasted from yesterday evening until dawn on Monday. He stressed that the operation had successfully achieved its objectives.

The Yemeni armed forces confirmed that their operations were continuing and escalating as long as the aggression and siege against the Yemeni people continued.