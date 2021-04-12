Head of national negotiating delegation meets with Omani Foreign Minister

YemenExtra

Head of national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, discussed on Sunday with the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, the political situation in Yemen.

Abdulsalam said, in a tweet on Twitter, that the meeting touched on the ongoing negotiation process and debate with the international community.

He appreciated the Sultanate’s role in supporting peace in Yemen and alleviating its humanitarian suffering.