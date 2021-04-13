April 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
In Saada, a child was killed while another was wounded in an explosion of a US-Saudi leftover bomb in the district of Majz.
Additionally, Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes near the Saudi province of Njaran, near the border.
In Marib, the US-supported Saudi warplanes conducted 11 raids on the Serwah district and 3 raids on the Medghal district.
Moreover, in the province of Al-Bayda, the Saudi aggressors launched 4 raids on the Al-Sawadiyah district.