April 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada, a child was killed while another was wounded in an explosion of a US-Saudi leftover bomb in the district of Majz.

Additionally, Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes near the Saudi province of Njaran, near the border.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi warplanes conducted 11 raids on the Serwah district and 3 raids on the Medghal district.

Moreover, in the province of Al-Bayda, the Saudi aggressors launched 4 raids on the Al-Sawadiyah district.