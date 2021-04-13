President: any Saudi escalation will be met with an escalation

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat congratulated the Yemeni people, the army and the Arab-Islamic nations on the advent of Ramadan.

The President assured that the people of Yemen will not hesitate to defend themselves and confront the Saudi aggressors and their imposed blockade by all available and legitimate means.

Moreover, Al-Mashat warned that any escalation will be faced with a greater escalation, stressing that the aggressors must leave the “war language” and devote themselves to peace.

He reiterated the Yemeni people’s adherence to their principled and firm stances of faith towards the Palestinian cause and condemned all forms of normalization with the entity of the usurping Israeli enemy.

President al-Mashat announced an amnesty for prisoners sentenced with deprivation of liberty penalties who have spent two-thirds of their sentences based on conclusive rulings, and this does not affect the private rights of others.