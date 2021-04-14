Yemen condemns attack on Natanz nuclear facility in Iran

YemenExtra

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted the Iranian nuclear facility, Natanz, on Sunday.

The ministry, in a statement, expressed the solidarity of the Republic of Yemen with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all the measures it takes to protect its lands, security, and stability.

The statement affirmed Iran’s right to obtain peaceful nuclear technology, pointing out that this terrorist attack aims to undermine the ongoing negotiations on Iran’s nuclear file and threatens security and peace in the region and the world.