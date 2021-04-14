April 13: An update of the Saudi crimes, violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 278 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries, including an infiltration attempt in Hais and the launch of three UAV bombs on Al-Jabaliya.

The violations also include the hovering of ten drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Hais and Al-Jabaliya. Moreover, 10 violations were conducted with artillery shelling, with a number of 48 shells, and 254 other breaches using diverse weapons.

In Saada, the US-supported Saudi-led air force carried out 6 raids in the vicinity of the city of Saada, and two raids on the Bani Moaz area located in the district of Sahar.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the US-Saudi aggressors conducted a raid on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Al-Bayda, three Saudi raids targeted the Al-Wahhabiyya area in the Al-Sawadiyah district.